Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $341.11 and last traded at $340.77. Approximately 19,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,311,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.20.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.01.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

