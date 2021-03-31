Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 31,589 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

