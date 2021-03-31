Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,239 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

