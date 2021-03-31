Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.02 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

