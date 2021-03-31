Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.02 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 458,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

