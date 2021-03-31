Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.04 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
BYD stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.