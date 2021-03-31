Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.04 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

BYD stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

