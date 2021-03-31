Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

