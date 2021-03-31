Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,262 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $524.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.