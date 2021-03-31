Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 18,485 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

