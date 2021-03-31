Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 675,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

