Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $3,434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,634 shares of company stock valued at $96,564,867 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

