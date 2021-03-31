Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FMC by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FMC stock opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.