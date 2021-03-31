Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.64. Approximately 2,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,021,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $82,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,485. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800,661 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

