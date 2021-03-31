Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 78.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twitter by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 350.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 135.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 113,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,473,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

