U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of USB traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,491. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

