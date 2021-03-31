U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 870.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

