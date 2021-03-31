U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of USX stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,186.81 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.