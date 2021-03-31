Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.