Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 215,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,340. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

