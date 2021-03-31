Ubiq Reaches Market Cap of $18.22 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ubiq has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $70,361.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,069.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.50 or 0.03273252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00332141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.91 or 0.00910638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.32 or 0.00416999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.00363911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00262913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023426 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.