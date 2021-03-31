Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 120,010 shares.The stock last traded at $316.67 and had previously closed at $349.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

