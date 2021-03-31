UChain (UCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,178.89

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, UChain has traded 72.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $77,178.89 and approximately $8,568.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,973.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.