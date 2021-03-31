UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.44% of UDR worth $49,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

