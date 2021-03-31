UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.44% of UDR worth $49,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

