UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Gap Down to $44.40

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.40, but opened at $43.26. UDR shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 10,470 shares trading hands.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get UDR alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.