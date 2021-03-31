UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $746,272.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. UGAS has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $746,272.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

