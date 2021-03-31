UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of UGI worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,413 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

