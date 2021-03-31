Ultiledger Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $114,767.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

