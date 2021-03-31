Ultra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Ultra has a market cap of $172.55 million and $3.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,463.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.32 or 0.00890173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00357484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00052673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015091 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

