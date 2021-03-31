Ultragate Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded up 200.4% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $51,849.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002613 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Ultragate

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,934,213 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

