ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ULUR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. ULURU has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
About ULURU
