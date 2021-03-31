UMA Price Up 1% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $30.21 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $23.60 or 0.00039856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 454,034.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.70 or 0.00884232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030870 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,870,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,859,898 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

