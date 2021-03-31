Umbrella Network Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $23.13 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032023 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009405 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

