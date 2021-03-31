Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 451,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,989,694 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $17.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after buying an additional 157,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after buying an additional 1,257,820 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 373,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $53,017,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 183,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.