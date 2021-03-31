Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 451,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,989,694 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $17.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.