Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 88,938 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,593 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,528,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

