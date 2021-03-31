Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 332,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNICY. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.07. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

