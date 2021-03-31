Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Unido EP has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $645,029.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,758,790 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

