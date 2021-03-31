Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Cap of $101.42 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.00 or 0.00048988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $101.42 million and $24.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00236762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.40 or 0.03583015 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

