Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 131,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

