Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 64.8% in March

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

