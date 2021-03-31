Unisocks Price Up 27.1% Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Unisocks has a total market cap of $30.57 million and $292,379.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Unisocks token can currently be bought for approximately $97,344.75 or 1.63922645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00316146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.45 or 0.00844411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029262 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

