Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $28.24 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.24 or 0.00047350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $14.74 billion and $517.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,026,431 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.