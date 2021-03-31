United Bank Acquires 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 883,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,083.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,046.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,059.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,787.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.