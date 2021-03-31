United Bank Acquires 629 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in American Tower by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 767.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

American Tower stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

