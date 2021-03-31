United Bank Buys 1,995 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,025 shares of company stock worth $44,267,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

