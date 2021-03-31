United Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Bank trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.3% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 457.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,612,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 121,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

DIS stock opened at $185.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.