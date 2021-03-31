United Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

United Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. United Bank owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

