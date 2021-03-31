United Bank Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 571,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,063,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 581.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,277 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

FB opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.