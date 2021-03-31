United Bank Has $1.55 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Bank decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,072,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,829,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

