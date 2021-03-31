United Bank Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.3% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa stock opened at $211.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.