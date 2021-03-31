United Bank Purchases 1,875 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.